Tom Harding to lead Metrom Rail's engineering operations as VP of engineering

Harding brings nearly 30 years of engineering experience to the company. Most recently, he worked for Wi-Tronix, a railroad telemetry provider. He also has extensive experience in the telecommunications industry with Nokia and Motorola.

"Tom brings strong experience and a track record of success in product development to our firm," said Metrom Rail CEO Jim Marchi. "He has proven himself to be an innovator throughout his career and will be a key asset as we continue to expand our engineering operations and enhance our product offerings for both transit agencies and Class 1 freight railroads."

Harding, who earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, noted his excitement to be part of a company bringing advanced technology to the industry.

"I look forward to helping Metrom Rail continue to improve engineering capabilities as the company and its suite of product offerings grows," said Harding.

Metrom Rail's suite of products includes the AURA System, a modular positive train control solution for transit agencies, as well as collision avoidance and worker protection systems for both transit agencies and freight railroads.