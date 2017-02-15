Canadian Pacific names Brooks CMO

Canadian Pacific has enhanced its sales and marketing team in a move the railroad said will better meet the needs of its current and potential customers.

CP named John Brooks senior vice president and chief marketing officer where the railroad said he will apply his two decades worth of experience in a way to be "CP's continued and future success."

Reporting directly to Brooks will be Tommy Browning, vice president sales and marketing, Merchandise and Bulk and Jonathan Wahba, vice president sales and marketing, Intermodal and Grain.

"As CP moves into the next phase of its impressive turnaround, it is time to focus on further strengthening our customer base and growing the top line," said Keith Creel, CP president and CEO. "We are confident that John and his talented team can leverage our superior operating model, diversify our book of business and deliver for our customers and shareholders."

CP said that since joining the railroad in 2013, Browning has played an integral role in enhancing CP's merchandise and bulk portfolios while building relationships with key customers. Wahba has experience in the many markets within the transportation industry including trucking and rail and CP said his experience will support its intermodal business.

"Better service, more in-depth analysis through Trip Planning and the most disciplined operating team in North America, combined with a strong sales and marketing team positions us well for the future," said Brooks. "Jonathan and Tommy have proven track records in this business and I look forward to working closely with them and the rest of the team as we continue to deliver for our customers."

During Brooks' sales and marketing career he has held senior responsibilities in all lines of business, including coal, chemicals, merchandise products, grain and intermodal.

"Over the [p]ast four years, we have made operational improvements that have benefited our customers," said Brooks. "This is an exciting time to be leading this important function within the company, selling the value of our service."