CN names Winnipeg training center after Mongeau

The newly named CN Claude Mongeau National Training Centre, originally opened in 2014 and the railroad says it provides consistent, quality training with a modern curriculum, coupled with skilled instructors, for jobs ranging from conductor to track maintainer, and car mechanic to supervisor. Employees receive hands-on training in learning laboratories with equipment such as locomotive, crane and signals and communication simulators. The facility also has outdoor labs with dedicated rolling stock and other equipment for field training.

The Winnipeg center hosts employees from across Canada, while the U.S. training center located in suburban Chicago accommodates employees from across the United States. Since the training campuses opened, more than 15,000 CN employees have received training, and through the CN Campus Partnership Program, more than 200 representatives of CN customers have taken courses in basic rail safety and the requirements of safe operations.

"Under Claude's leadership, we built two state-of-the-art employee training centers where a new generation of railroaders learn the skills they need for a safe and successful career at CN," said Luc Jobin, president and chief executive officer. "Claude valued our commitment to safety above all and the training centers are vital in instilling and maintaining that strong commitment to safety in our thousands of new railroaders as well as veteran employees.

"The training centers and their part in advancing CN's goal to become the safest railway in North America are a major part of Claude's enduring legacy," Jobin added.

Mongeau joined CN in 1994, was the company's chief financial officer for 11 years, and president and chief executive officer from 2010 until he stepped down for health reasons at the end of June 2016.

"I am truly honored that the Winnipeg National Training Centre will bear my name as this facility is a cornerstone of CN's commitment to the safety of its people, customers and communities," said Mongeau. "Safety is a key value at CN and our industry-leading training centers are the embodiment of that commitment."