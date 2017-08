Andrea Waldock Niethold, former chief of staff to Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), has been named the director of government affairs for Canadian National.

Waldock Niethold worked with Rep. Barletta for the past five and a half years serving as his legislative director before being named chief of staff. CN says she "brings a wide range of transportation policy experiences and expertise to her new role."

"I'm excited to be at CN and working on behalf of one of North America's largest railroads," said Waldock Niethold. "There are many important issues facing the industry right now, from NAFTA to tax reform to safety and I'm ready to get to work."