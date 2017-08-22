NCDOT looking to improve CSX tracks in two counties

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will hold an informal public meeting on Aug. 31 regarding a proposal to improve sections of CSX tracks in Scotland and Bladen counties.

NCDOT says the improvements would help alleviate rail congestion and accommodate for freight growth. The tracks to be improved are located on a busy freight line between Wilmington and Charlotte.

NCDOT's Rail Division would improve a total of 6.7 miles of low-speed tracks connecting to other CSX lines east of Laurinburg and east of Bladenboro, as well as near East Arcadia in Bladen County.

The project involves siding improvements, the construction of additional track, two grade-crossing improvements, four turnout installations and bridge work.

The NCDOT says it would use a federal grant to improve the CSX tracks to reduce rail freight delays, improve air quality and lower highway congestion. Questions and comments on the project are due Sept. 15.