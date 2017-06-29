Whirlpool Canada building at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park

Lance Trumble, Managing Director for Tribal Partners; Earl Solberg, Rocky View County Deputy Reeve; Greg Boehlke, Rocky View County Reeve; Stephen Stewart, Whirlpool's Director Supply Chain and CN's Assistant Vice President of Intermodal Andrew Fuller break ground Wednesday on Whirlpool Canada’s new distribution centre at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park.

Officials from Canadian National and Whirlpool Canada came together on June 28 to break ground on a new distribution center at the railroad's Calgary Logistics Park in Rocky View County, AB.

"We are very pleased to welcome Whirlpool Canada as a major tenant in our state-of-the-art Calgary Logistics Park," said Andrew Fuller, assistant vice-president of domestic intermodal at CN. "By locating at our Calgary Logistics Park, Whirlpool can provide customers with the supply chain and logistics flexibility they need to service their customers and increase their competitiveness."

The 425,000-square-foot facility will serve as a distribution center for finished Whirlpool appliances coming to Alberta from across North America.

"Our new regional distribution center at CN's Calgary Logistics Park provides us direct connection to CN's rail network and transportation services, allowing us to deliver our major appliances for our retail partners more efficiently and reliably," said Stephen Stewart, director of supply chain at Whirlpool Canada.

Opened in 2013, the Calgary Logistics Park connects customers to CN's rail network and is strategically located between the ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver and major cities across Canada and mid-America. The Calgary region has long been recognized as one of the most cost-effective places in Western North America to establish a transportation and logistics hub and CN's logistics park provides fast and easy access to rapidly growing markets in Western Canada, the United States and Mexico.