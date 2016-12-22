G3 to build rail-served grain export terminal at Port of Vancouver

Representatives say the terminal will be the first new grain terminal built at the Port of Vancouver in nearly six decades.

"Our Vancouver terminal is central to G3's vision of a coast-to-coast grain handling network that sets a new standard in efficiency," said Karl Gerrand, CEO of G3 Terminal Vancouver. "We plan to transform the movement of grain through the west coast, providing Canadian farmers with competitive pricing and reliable delivery opportunities."

G3's terminal is set to include a rail loop track equipped to handle three 134-car trains, a unique feature among Canada’s other grain exporting terminals.

Bill Mooney, known for extensive experience in Vancouver grain terminal management, will lead the development of G3's Vancouver terminal in conjunction with G3's team of project engineers. Peter Kiewit Infrastructure Co. has been chosen as the design-build contractor for the G3 Terminal project, with construction set to begin in March 2017, subject to final notifications, with the terminal slated for completion in 2020.

The terminal will be able to handle various grains and special crops, much of which a throughput agreement with G3 Canada Limited will supply. The agreement will also allow trains to travel to Vancouver and unload while maintaining continuous motion. Trains will then be enabled to travel back to G3 Terminal Canada's primary elevators, such as four newly built primary elevators, without disconnecting from the locomotives, which officials say is a crucial step in boosting supply chain efficiency.

G3's Vancouver facility is also said to have been designed with an emphasis placed on high velocity receiving, shipping and best-in-class environmental and safety standards, acknowledging next-generation goals for grain terminal design.