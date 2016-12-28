Gordon Trafton joins Canadian Pacific’s board of directors

"Gordon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board," said Andrew F. Reardon, chairman of the board. "His knowledge of the railroading industry and his familiarity with our leadership team positions CP well for the future. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue our journey to railroading excellence."

Trafton retired from his position as special advisor to the Canadian National (CN) leadership team in 2010. He served as CN's senior vice president of strategic acquisitions and integration and as senior vice president of the southern region from 2003–2009. Prior to joining CN, Trafton held several leadership roles with Illinois Central Railroad and Burlington Northern Railroad.

Trafton is an alumnus of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned his Bachelor of Science, Transportation Management. He currently serves as chairman of the Leeds School of Business Board of Alumni and Friends, and is a board member for the nonprofit City Year in Denver. He has also served on three additional nonprofit education boards throughout the past six years, representatives say.

"Hunter and Keith have always been committed to railroading excellence and I look forward to working closely with them once again," Trafton said. "It is with great pride that I join this iconic Canadian company and I stand ready to contribute to the next chapter of this incredible transformation."