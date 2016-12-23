Shortline executive David Parkinson dies at 78

Shortline railroad executive David L. Parkinson died Dec. 17 in Palm Desert, Calif., following a brief illness. He was 78 years old.

Parkinson is known for his involvement in several railroad acquisitions and investments dating back to 1988. He was the founder and chairman of both the Arizona & California and California Northern railroads since their formation in 1991 and 1993, respectively. He also served as chairman of the Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad, which started operations in 1997.

RailAmerica, Inc., purchased the three railroads in 2002, and the company was later acquired by Genesee & Wyoming, Inc., in 2012. Representatives say Parkinson acquired the San Pedro & Southwestern Railroad from RailAmerica in 2003.

Parkinson was also known for his work as director of Evraz Oregon Steel Mills Inc., since 2001, and for his time served on the board of directors for Napa Landmarks and California Short Line Railroad Association, in addition to serving the Foundation of Intermodal Research.

He was the founder of WESTEC Services, Inc., a California-based engineering and consulting firm, where he also served as chairman from 1972 through 1986. Parkinson became group president following the organization’s acquisition by ERC International, which is a part of Ogden Corp.

Parkinson graduated in 1960 from the United States Naval Academy and worked in the Navy’s nuclear power and submarine programs.