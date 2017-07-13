Alpenglow Rail finalizes VIP Rail acquisition

Alpenglow Rail LLC completed its acquisition of VIP Rail LLC. This acquisition is a first for the Denver-based shortline rail business, which is backed by private equity firm Stonecourt Capital.

VIP Rail is a shortline rail business located in Sarnia, Ontario's chemical valley, with access to "key U.S. populations and major Quebec and Ontario markets including Toronto and Montreal." The business' service offerings include switching, transloading, railcar storage, railcar inspection, cleaning and repair, warehousing and trucking.

"We are pleased to partner with Jon and the team at VIP Rail to continue to build on their excellent customer service and innovative solutions," said Rich Montgomery, CEO at Alpenglow. "The strategic placement of their assets and the tremendous growth opportunity for the business made this a natural platform investment for Alpenglow Rail."