Farmrail named BNSF Shortline of the Year; MNN earns special recognition

BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) citing a commitment to growth and teamwork, named Farmrail System its 2017 Shortline of the Year at its annual Shortline Conference.

"In less than one month, Farmrail was able to replace 8,400 crossties and more than 10,000 tons of ballast to revitalize a siding and capture new business," said Merril Lieb, assistant vice president, BNSF Shortline Development. "It is Farmrail's commitment to growth and teamwork with BNSF that led us to select them as our Shortline of the Year."

Farmrail, a holding company for Class 3 carriers Grainbelt Corporation (GNBC) and Farmrail Corporation (FMRC), was recognized by BNSF for its entrepreneurial spirit and diligence in attracting new customers.

Farmrail primarily moves agricultural products and supplies for hydraulic facturing and is located near the 50,000-square-mile Anadarko Basin hydrocarbon reserve situated in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

In 2016, Farmrail hauled 24.8-percent more than in the previous year – the third record-setting year in the company's history.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to attract new business and keep freight moving for our customers," said Judy A. Petry, president and general manager of Farmrail System. "This year, we've brought on three new customers, and see continued growth across the industries we serve."

As part of this year's event BNSF also awarded Minnesota Northern with a special recognition award for consistently providing quality service to customers along its 125 miles of track in northwestern Minnesota. From 2015 to 2016, Minnesota Northern worked to increase the number of unit train originations by nearly 61 percent. It also played a key role in developing a new shuttle facility in Beltrami, Minn.