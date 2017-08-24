NCRR invests in infrastructure to bring business to NC

The North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) is utilizing its NCRR Invests initiative to help build a spur track that will connect a new business locating to North Carolina.

NCRR is one of several partners that worked to bring Fibertex Personal Care, a Danish manufacturer and printer of nonwoven hygiene products, to Randolph County, N.C. Fibertex Personal Care will invest $60 million in North Carolina and create 145 jobs by constructing a manufacturing facility at an established industrial site on Pineview Road in Asheboro. NCRR is investing approximately $420,000 to assist with the construction of a new spur track to connect Fibertex to an adjacent Norfolk Southern line, which joins the North Carolina Railroad in High Point.

"The availability of freight rail infrastructure and service plays an important role as business and industry consider expanding or locating in North Carolina," said Scott Saylor, president of the NCRR. "Through NCRR Invests, we work with our economic development partners to increase North Carolina's competitive advantage in recruiting rail-served businesses to the state."

Earlier this month, NCRR said it would help build a lead track through NCRR Invests that will not only provide access to freight rail service to EGGER Wood Products, a business expanding to North Carolina, but will begin to open the remainder of the I-85 Corridor Park to future opportunities for freight rail users.