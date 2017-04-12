OmniTRAX names A&K Railroad Materials as Supplier of the Year

OmniTRAX, Inc., an affiliate of The Broe Group, has named A&K Railroad Materials Inc. as the recipient of its Second Annual Supplier of the Year Award.

The award is voted on by the OmniTRAX Supplier Council and Procurement Team members and is based on strong performance deliverables in safety, project completion, 100 percent on time shipments and superb communication/response to our requirements.

"A&K has been working with OmniTRAX for more than 20 years, covering all of our operations in North America and the company's performance in 2016 was stellar. A&K had a perfect safety record on several challenging projects, a 100 percent on time shipping record, an unequaled quoting system and world class customer service," said Robert Snyder, senior director of procurement at OmniTRAX. "[The company's] work on the Oberlin project in Nebraska, where A&K reverted 50 miles of track back to nature on schedule while meeting budget, is a great example of the company's performance over the years."

OmniTRAX says it selects the supplier of year based on a scorecard system and careful consideration by company's Supplier Council, which is made up of six managers from different departments including the procurement division. Suppliers are evaluated in six categories, including Safety Performance, Value Engineering, On Time/Early Project Completion, Workmanship Quality and new Technology/Innovation.

"The team at A&K Railroad Materials works incredibly hard to make sure our customers are pleased with our work. We truly appreciate the honor and the strong relationship we have with OmniTRAX," said Rhonda Nicoloff, president of A&K Railroad Materials.

A&K Railroad Materials, which provides a wide variety of track solutions, will receive a crystal trophy May 19, 2017, at the OmniTRAX annual Golf Tournament being played at the Omni Interlocken Golf Club in Broomfield, Colo.