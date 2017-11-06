Parsons to lead “next generation” at IAIS

Joseph Parsons will take on the newly-created title of general manager at the Iowa Interstate Railroad (IAIS), effective Nov. 3, concurrent with the retirement of Jerome Lipka from the position of president. Al Satunas was named chief operating officer and will report to Parsons.

IAIS Chairman Henry Posner commented, "The board has been focused, second only to Safety, on the creation of an environment conducive to the evolution of a next generation of leadership. With the promotion of Joe Parsons to general manager, this completes a succession plan that has been underway for some time and reflects the emerging leadership role that he has held within the company".

Parsons joined IAIS in September of 2013 as COO, following a decade of railroad management experience at Class 1 and shortlines.

Posner added, "At the same time, Jerry closes out a distinguished railway career spanning 27 years, including 10 years at Iowa Interstate, the last six of which he has served as president. Jerry's leadership has brought unprecedented levels of stability, safety, investment and growth and he leaves the company well-positioned for the next generation."

Parsons said, "I look forward to the future here at Iowa Interstate and am committed to maintaining Jerry's legacy- the promotion of safety for IAIS' employees, as well as the general public and great service to our customers."

In his role as COO, Satunas will be responsible for the overall management of the Transportation, Engineering, Locomotive and Mechanical departments.

Mike Stuver will take on the responsibility of Chief Transportation Officer reporting to Satunas. Stuver will have the responsibility for the safe and efficient movement of freight across the entire system.

IAIS says that as a result of the aforementioned promotions, the system will be realigned into the Iowa and Illinois Divisions.

Derek Mead has accepted the position of the Iowa Division superintendent. Jim Keatts has accepted the position of the Iowa Division Road foreman of engines.

Darby Destromp has accepted the position of the Illinois Division superintendent. Brandon Pregler has accepted the position of the Illinois Division Road foreman of engines.