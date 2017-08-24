PHMSA awards Short Line Safety Institute grant

The Short Line Safety Institute (SLSI) has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for hazardous material training.

The award was one of five given as part of PHMSA's FY2017 Hazardous Materials Instructor Training (HMIT) and Supplemental Public Sector Training (SPST) grants.

The HMIT grants fund the training of instructors who then train private-sector hazardous materials employees. The SPST grant funds national nonprofit fire service organizations to train instructors to conduct hazardous materials response training programs for local responders.

"Enhancing the safe transport of hazardous materials by highway, rail, water and air is one of the Department's top priorities," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. "These grants are force multipliers in helping communities get more local first responders and employees prepared for transportation incidents involving hazardous materials."

"Well-trained first responders play a critical role in any hazardous materials incident, and this grant funding supports their efforts to protect their communities," said PHMSA Acting Administrator Drue Pearce. "These grants are part of our comprehensive approach to improving the safe transportation of hazardous material across the country."

SLSI recently completed a safety assessment study that will allow it to develop training and education efforts to address and enhance railroad safety culture of shortlines.