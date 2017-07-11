NCDOT, Progressive Rail partner to preserve portion of P&N service

Progressive Rail, Inc., and the North Carolina Department of Transportation's (NCDOT) Rail Division have partnered to preserve rail service along a portion of the Piedmont & Northern Railway corridor.

"Progressive Rail is aggressively marketing this new line and we are optimistic about them drawing in new business to help continue connecting parts of North Carolina's economy," said Allan Paul, acting director of the NCDOT Rail Division.

The 14-mile shortline corridor, located between Gastonia and Mt. Holly, is part of the 137 miles of former freight line corridors the division has preserved. Progressive Rail was selected to operate the line following a competitive bid process. Per the agreement with NCDOT, Progressive Rail is investing $800,000 in the development of new industrial access along the corridor, in addition to marketing its rail services. The lease to operate is for a period of 10 years with three renewable terms of five years.

"Progressive Rail is proud to be selected to guide the Piedmont and Northern Railway to a much higher level of focus in building careers, commerce and community involvement for the region we now proudly serve," said Dave Fellon, owner and president of Progressive Rail. "We look forward to working with the stakeholders in the region to deliver economic and social benefits that can be enjoyed for generations to come."