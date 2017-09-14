Tacoma Rail taps HTI for PTC

Herzog PTC Hosting "allows railroads nationwide to simplify and accelerate their PTC implementation utilizing Herzog's PTC expertise and existing PTC data center infrastructure," HTI said. "With this partnership, Herzog will assist Tacoma Rail in meeting the mandated [Dec. 31, 2018] PTC [federal implementation] deadline and be interoperable with Tacoma Rail's host railroads," BNSF and Union Pacific.

HTI has begun the process of integrating with Tacoma Rail.

"We are truly excited to move forward with this partnership," said Travis Rollings, HTI Director of Office Systems. "Working with the Tacoma Rail team has been a very positive experience, and we look forward to working with them in the future."

Herzog Technologies, Inc. (HTI) is a supplier of PTC-related services and software, including system integration, survey and data management, and back-office software. HTI also provides signal and communication services. HTI is a subsidiary of Herzog Contracting Corp., which was founded in 1969.

Tacoma Rail is one of three operating divisions of Tacoma Public Utilities (the other two are Tacoma Power and Tacoma Water). It is municipally owned. Tacoma Rail's more than 100 employees provide service 24/7 to handle all of the responsibilities of a common-carrier railroad, including track inspection and maintenance, locomotive maintenance, customer service and administration.