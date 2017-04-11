TNW partners with Perry County Port Authority to expand Indiana rail offerings

TNW Logistic Services, LLC, is partnering with the Perry County Port Authority (PCPA) to expand economic development opportunities in the Tell City River Port area, which is located on the Ohio River in southern Indiana. The venture marks TNW's initial entry into Indiana.

TNW cites the area's location, land availability and existing train and port operations as an ideal place for a world-class transportation, operations and storage hub that connects the port to the Norfolk Southern at Lincoln City, Ind. TNW says the intermodal complex creates a natural gateway to locations throughout the United States for products and materials from ports on the Ohio River, the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico.

"This is a natural fit for the expertise TNW has gained while developing our rail and multi-modal logistics centers in Texas," said Paul Treangen, TNW CEO. "We are eager to increase business volume, create economic development opportunities and foster strong relationships with the shippers and local communities."

TNW says the partnership will start by developing and enhancing the railway activity, industrial park facilities and river port operations that PCPA manages in the Tell City area. The facilities include the Hoosier Southern Railroad (HOS), Tell City River Port (TCRP), Tell City Industrial Park, Santa Claus Industrial Park and thousands of acres of undeveloped land on and surrounding the river port.

HOS operates 22 miles of track that extend from Cannelton, Ind., northwest through Perry and Spencer counties to the Norfolk Southern Railway connection at Lincoln City. HOS's main line runs through the Tell City Industrial Park in Troy, Ind., and a dedicated industrial lead that runs through the Santa Claus Industrial Park.

The TCRP receives large barge traffic from the headwaters of the Ohio River, as well as the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico. The facility contains nearly 38 acres of land with 3,300 sq. ft. of Ohio River frontage. It also covers more than 3,500 feet of undeveloped river frontage. The area includes two large warehouses that total more than 46,000 sq. ft. for storage of bulk materials and approximately 75,000 sq. ft. of concrete and asphalt pads for materials that do not require indoor storage.