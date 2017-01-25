TranSystems names Maas SVP for freight rail and intermodal

TranSystems Corp. has appointed David Maas, PE, as the new senior vice president of its freight rail and intermodal sector.

Under his new role, Maas, who currently serves as a principal with the consulting firm, will aid Market Sector Leader Tim Rock in further developing the practice. He will lead initiatives related to industrial development, intermodal facility development, technology and operational planning and analysis nationwide, representatives say.

“Dave’s extensive knowledge of the railroad industry and international experience with intermodal facility and industrial clients will help round out our leadership of this sector,” said Freight Rail and Intermodal Market Sector Leader Tim Rock. “Since joining TranSystems in 2006, Dave has helped build our operations support practice leveraging his impressive rail operations planning and analysis experience using simulation modeling tools.”

Maas is an alumnus of Jacksonville University, where he earned his Master of Business Administration. He previously received his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

He is said to be an active participant in the American Railway Engineering & Maintenance of Way Association and the Intermodal Association of North America, as well as other industry organizations.

TranSystems says its freight rail and intermodal sector includes planning, design, construction and operations support for facilities dealing with all railroad classes, intermodal and port entities, energy companies, manufacturers, distributors and shippers. The freight rail and intermodal sector operates with a staff of more than 200.