Union Pacific receives 20th Responsible Care® certification

Union Pacific (UP) recently received its 20th American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care ® Management System (RCMS) certification, which recognizes the railroad’s safe handling of hazardous materials during customer shipments.

The RCMS certification is noted as the chemical industry's initiative to drive continuous improvements and excellence in the areas of environmental, health and safety and security.

Certification requires meeting the chemical industry's stringent global standards, addressing risks and consenting to independent audits by certified inspectors.

"Receiving the RCMS certification for two continuous decades reflects Union Pacific's commitment and is a tribute to our dedicated employees who handle our customers' products in the safest, most secure manner," said Kari Kirchhoefer, vice president and general manager – chemicals. "We pledge to continue meeting or exceeding the chemical industry's standards."

Companies seeking RCMS certification must pledge to operate according to specific guiding and ethical principles. Non-chemical companies handling hazardous materials, such as railroads, were invited to begin participating in the program in 1995.

Representatives say UP was the first railroad to participate in the RCMS program, and the railroad received the rail industry's first RCMS certification in 1996.