America’s Central Port District awarded EDA grant for rail project

America's Central Port District (ACP), located in Granite City and Madison, Ill., has been awarded a $700,000 grant for rail and roadway improvements.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) will be used for improvements needed to spur business growth at the port's intermodal industrial park.

The project will help to construct approximately 2,200 feet of rail track at the port's intermodal industrial park. The rail construction will enhance the link between area manufacturers and the nation's freight transportation network. In addition to the construction of new rail, D Street will be milled and an asphalt overlay provided.

"We commend America's Central Port District for working to generate economic opportunities by boosting access to its intermodal industrial park," said EDA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Dennis Alvord. "This project will provide local manufactures and other businesses with the transportation infrastructure they need to grow and thrive."

ACP recently completed a series of projects that built 4.25 miles of new track throughout its business and industrial campus.

"This grant is a big deal for jobs and economic growth in Madison County and the Metro East region," said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL-12). "America's Central Port supports [more than] 1,000 jobs and has a massive economic impact. Our community stands to benefit as the port continues to expand through both private investment and grants like this."