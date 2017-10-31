Granite awarded Sound Transit OMF East sub contract

Granite Construction Incorporated has been awarded a sub contract by Hensel Phelps for the Operations & Maintenance Facility East (OMF East) project in Bellevue, Wash.

The $28-million design-build contract will be included in Granite's third quarter 2017 backlog.

The OMF East project is part of the light-rail improvements for Sound Transit's growing public transit network and will serve as a fully functional light-rail maintenance and operations facility for the storage and maintenance of 96 light-rail vehicles. With construction of new Sound Transit light-rail service to Northgate, Lynnwood, Bellevue, Mercer Island and the Redmond Technology Center, the light-rail system will grow from its current 20 to 50 miles by 2023 and the existing light rail fleet will more than triple in size. The new eastside facility supplements the existing Link OMF in Seattle.

Granite's scope of work includes site demolition, site grading, installation of utilities, construction of a pedestrian trail and asphalt paving for the facility covering approximately 28 acres.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2017 and is scheduled to be complete by late 2020.