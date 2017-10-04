Wednesday, October 04, 2017

New TNW-operated transload facility opens in Texas

An aerial view of the new Panhandle Logistics Solutions facility. An aerial view of the new Panhandle Logistics Solutions facility. TNW Corporation

The Panhandle Logistics Solutions (PLS), a bulk transload facility operated by TNW Corporation, opened Oct. 3. The facility is located approximately 50 miles north of Amarillo, near Sunray, Texas.

TNW says that PLS is the region's hub for railcar, warehousing, commercial development, storage, transload and transportation services; providing the experience and expertise needed to develop specialized services that allow customers to diversify their supply chains. The facility provides storage and other railcar services to Class 1 railways and fleet managers on its 151 miles of track.

"PLS provides non-rail-served businesses in the Texas Panhandle the ability to better control their inventory by utilizing a 'just-in-time delivery' approach to reduce excess inventory costs; better control their carbon footprint by eliminating the need for long-haul trucks; and lower their operating and transportation costs," said TNW Vice President Sales and Marketing Wade Hoffmann. "We combine the significant freight savings of rail with the convenience of trucks."

