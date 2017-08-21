Port Freeport breaks ground on rail project

The port says the project is a long-term strategic objective and will enhance landside accessibilities, as well as supply chain efficiencies for the port's current and future users and for Brazoria County's petrochemical industry.

"In addition to adding rail capacity to Port Freeport's infrastructure portfolio, the new rail facility will enhance our partnerships with area industry and will be the first step in future connections to the Texas International Trade Corridor," said Phyllis Saathoff, executive director and CEO of the port.

Parcel 14 is a 250-acre site adjacent to State Highway 36 (SH36) that will be developed into a multimodal industrial park complete with new warehousing facilities for plastic resins packaging, cross-docking activities and distribution centers. Additional areas of the site have been earmarked for new vehicle processing and storage. Union Pacific will offer manifest train service on the new rail infrastructure.

James Construction was granted a notice to proceed with the $21-million project in July. Approximately 21,000 linear feet of track will be constructed consisting of a 6,000-foot lead track spurring from the Union Pacific main line at Cherry Street, that crosses SH 36 and then connects to three ladder tracks of approximately 5,000 feet each. The rail infrastructure is expected to be fully operational by July 2018.