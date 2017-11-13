Port of Oakland progresses planned logistics facility at former Army base

Can you see a rail yard here? The Port of Oakland can and its Port Commissioners gave initial approval to a deal that could see expansion of port facilities to a decommissioned Army base.

The Port of Oakland is progressing a plan 15 years in the making to expand onto a former Army base.

Port Commissioners gave initial approval last week to a deal with CenterPoint Properties for a logistics center at the former base. Final vote on the agreement will occur at the commissions Nov. 30 meeting. If they approve it a second time, the deal will become official in January 2018.

"The future is at hand," said Port of Oakland Executive Director Chris Lytle. "We've got a great development partner, a great plan for the community and a new direction that will set us apart from competitors once the deal is fully approved."

The agreement calls for industrial real estate giant CenterPoint Properties to develop a $52-million logistics facility on port property that once served as an Army supply depot. Construction would culminate 20 months of negotiations between CenterPoint, the port and Revive Oakland and Oakland Works, which are coalitions of more than 30 organizations including labor, community and faith partners.

The project would be the first phase of a planned Seaport Logistics Complex that could eventually encompass nearly 180 acres. The vision for the Complex consists of modern distribution centers, including a rail yard and close by marine terminals in the heart of the port. Port officials said no other U.S. port has the land to duplicate Oakland's marriage of transportation and logistics capabilities.

Work on CenterPoint's 440,000-square-foot building could begin as early as the first quarter of 2018, the port said. Port officials said the building would be the largest distribution facility at any U.S. West Coast Port.

The Seaport Logistics Complex will be located off Maritime Street near Oakland's Outer Harbor. The port initiated development there last year with the opening of a $100 million rail yard.