Port of South Louisiana commits to rail project

Dow St. Charles will be able to utilize rail as a shipping method thanks to a $9.5-million commitment from the Port of South Louisiana to build a rail link.

Dow's St. Charles Operations sits east of the port and consists of a 2,000-acre petrochemical manufacturing complex in Hahnville, La., which is upriver from New Orleans. Dow will lease the property the rail line will sit on from the port.

"The Port of South Louisiana has been working with Dow St. Charles for several years to bring this project into fruition. We are grateful to have the available land adjacent to Dow's operations in St. Charles Parish and we are excited at the opportunity to help Dow improve its rail car handling/storage capabilities," said Port of South Louisiana Executive Director Paul Aucoin.

According to a report that appeared in the St. Charles Herald Guide, the project is in the engineering phase and requires drainage issues to be worked out.

The Port of South Louisiana is served by three trunk line railroads, two on the east bank of the Mississippi River and one on the west bank.