Amtrak names Feidt CFO

Feidt will report to Wick Moorman, Amtrak president and chief executive officer, and will oversee the passenger railroad’s finance, treasury, accounting and control operations.

Feidt most recently served as senior vice president of financial operations at Cable & Wireless Communications, a global telecommunications company based in Miami, Fla. In his prior role, he managed capital planning, procurement and finance support for the company’s central operations, representatives say.

“Bill is an experienced and operationally-oriented financial executive with a strong technology background,” Moorman said. “He will be joining Amtrak’s executive team as we look to continue to improve our finance capabilities and lay the foundation for continued growth.”

Gerald Sokol, Amtrak’s current CFO, will depart from the company in mid-February following the completion of a brief transition period with Feidt.

“Amtrak is fortunate to have had someone of Jerry’s ability these past few years,” Moorman added. “Under his leadership, the company set multiple records in ridership and revenue, reported its lowest operating loss and undertook major financial transactions that benefited Amtrak. He has been a valued asset to the board of directors and management team, and we sincerely thank him for his commitment to Amtrak.”