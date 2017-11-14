Amtrak preps for next phase of NY Penn Station work

Amtrak has announced several track renewal projects in New York Penn Station as part of its Infrastructure Renewal program that rolled out in summer of 2017 .

Much of the renewal work slated for 2018 will be carried out on weekends, but officials say there will be continuous single-track closures at the station from Jan. 5, 2018 through May 28, 2018. The closures will affect Amtrak and commuter train weekday operations at New York Penn Station, Amtrak said.

Amtrak also plans to replace three turnouts in "C" Interlocking, which is located at the east end of the station and directs Amtrak and LIRR trains to routes heading east and to Sunnyside Yard.

Amtrak notes that it is working with New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) on a service plan to decrease the impact on New York Penn Station customers.

Officials say the LIRR and NJ Transit are expected to announce service schedule adjustments, as well.

The projects will occur in the area of Track 15, which requires a section of concrete demolition and replacement, and Track 18, which requires localized concrete demolition with complex steel hardware replacement and rail renewal within Penn Station New York.

Though Amtrak says it has maintained and repaired the infrastructure—some of which dates back to the 1970s—officials say full replacement work has become necessary.

"After a successful summer, it is essential that we continue to upgrade the infrastructure so we can continue to improve the reliability of service for all the customers that use New York Penn Station," said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman.