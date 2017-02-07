Archer Western awarded TEX Rail DFW Station contract

DFW’s Terminal B Station will be adjacent to the airport’s Terminal B and serve as the final stop along TEX Rail’s projected 27-mile commuter rail system, which is currently under construction by the Archer Western-Herzog joint venture. The project is intended to connect downtown Fort Worth and the DFW Airport, officials say.

DFW expects that the new line will serve 8,000 daily riders, improving commuting times to and from Fort Worth. The new line is planned to include a walkway connecting to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) station next to Terminal A.

Archer Western has previously completed more than 55 miles of passenger rail in the Dallas Fort Worth area throughout nearly two decades. The contractor is part of The Walsh Group, a 119-year-old family-owned company that facilitates design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group is presently listed as the fifth largest mass transit and rail construction provider in the U.S.