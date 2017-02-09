Clark Construction awarded contract to upgrade three CTA substations

The Chicago Transit Board has awarded a $42.9 million contract to Clark Construction Group to upgrade three substations that provide power to the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) eight rail lines.

Work to modernize the East Lake, Milwaukee and Illinois substations will be completed to enhance reliability and service for customers. Officials say upgrades will be made to the traction power equipment that helps transport trains throughout the CTA system.

“This investment will improve service reliability for rail customers by upgrading three substations that are decades old,” said CTA President Dorval Carter. “These investments in aging infrastructure are critical to our goal of a 21st century transit system.”

Officials say the three substations Clark Construction Group will renovate date back as far as 1910. The upgrades are considered critical to ensure the transit authority’s railways are supplied with traction.

“With 64 substations throughout the system, CTA works diligently to ensure these structures are properly maintained to keep trains running properly,” representatives said.

The investment is funded by bonds from the Regional Transportation Authority and is expected to be complete in spring 2020.