Canada commits to funding GO RER with CA$1.8 billion

The government of Canada will provide CA$1.8 billion (US$1.35 billion) to the GO Transit Regional Express rail (GO RER) project in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area.

The funds are being provided through the New Building Canada Fund and the announcement was accompanied by news that more than 300 additional projects in Ontario have been approved under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The federal government noted that the investment is being provided as "the benefits of public transit...are well understood. So too is the cost of inaction."

"More families are choosing to settle in communities like Etobicoke – communities that allow parents to work in the big city and allow kids to ride their bikes on the street. These communities are growing at a rapid rate, and investment in public transit needs to keep pace. That is why we're investing in the GO rail network and over 300 additional projects in Ontario to reduce commute times, decrease air pollution, and improve the lives of millions of Ontarians," said Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Along with the province of Ontario's contribution to the GO RER, this commitment will be the single largest transit project in which the federal government has ever invested.

The project is building new track, stations and facilities in order to provide two-way, all-day regional transportation service to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

"GO RER will deliver fast, electric trains as frequently as 15 minutes in both directions, serving communities in the GTHA and beyond, including the Waterloo Region and Barrie. It will add new stops and cut down travel times. It will mean that people can spend less time commuting and more time doing what they love. Over the last few years the province has made significant progress towards modernizing the entire GO network, allocating CA$13.5 billion (US$10.1 billion) towards GO RER and another CA$7.8 billion (US$5.8 billion) to upgrade and extend the GO network to include regular service to Niagara and Bowmanville. At CA$21.3 billion (US$15.9 billion), the GO capital program is the largest commuter rail program in Canada. It is great that the federal government is now investing in this transformation. We welcome the government of Canada's partnership as we build modern and seamless transit options for the people of Ontario," said Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne.

