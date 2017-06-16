Canada provides funds to advance planning of Yonge Subway extension

The planned extension of Toronto Transit Commission's Yonge Subway north to the York Region received a CA$36-million (US$27.18 million) infusion from the government of Canada to advance planning preliminary engineering.

The proposed 7.4-km (4.6-mile) extension would provide a "missing link" in Toronto's rapid transit network by connecting Finch Station to Highway 7. The extension would include five stations and will take approximately 10 years to complete.

Infrastructure Canada says that once complete, the extension would provide subway service beyond regional boundaries, connecting more people to transit, connect GO Transit, York VIVA and York Region Transit services and improve travel around the region.

The federal funding commitment is part of an agreement between Canada and Ontario for the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund. Ontario committed approximately CA$55 million (US$41.5 million) through the Moving Ontario Forward plan to the planning and design work on the Yonge North Subway Extension.

"With the funding being announced today, we can advance the preliminary engineering and design work required to move the Yonge North Subway Extension forward. This project is the number one rapid transit priority of York Regional Council for good reason. It will allow us to keep up with the tremendous growth we are experiencing, it will virtually eliminate the 2,500 daily bus trips now required to service this section of Yonge Street, and it will be the catalyst for job creation and the development of more affordable housing options," said Wayne Emmerson, York Region chairman and chief executive officer.