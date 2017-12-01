CTA hits Wilson Station project milestone

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) opened the third of three new entrances to its revamped Wilson Red/Purple Line station Dec. 1.

The opening of these additional entrances is the latest stride in the $203 million Wilson Station Reconstruction Project.

The CTA opened the station's entrance on Sunnyside Avenue in time for the morning rush hour, marking the first time the station has provided an entrance on this side of the facility and offering riders quick access to nearby retailers.

The new main Wilson stationhouse opened in October 2017, with new artwork and the launch of Purple Line service at the station, in addition to all new track structures that are providing customers with smoother service, the CTA said.

The Wilson Station project is set to wrap up in January 2018 with the restoration of the historic Gerber building located at the intersection of Broadway and Wilson Avenue, which was originally built in 1923.

"We are pleased to move closer to the finish line on the transformational Wilson project, which is providing our customers with a more convenient and pleasant transit experience," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "The reconstruction of this station is provided a more comfortable and convenience experience for our passengers and has inspired new development and new jobs in the Uptown community."

The Wilson Station Reconstruction Project, announced by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012, has converted the Wilson station into a modern transit stop that offers passengers a more convenient commute, the CTA said.

Other Red Line projects underway include the Red and Purple Modernization Program, the new 95th Street Terminal project, and the proposed extension of the Red Line south to 130th Street.