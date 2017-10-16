DEIS released for SEPTA King of Prussia extension

KOP Rail is a proposed extension of SEPTA's existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) into King of Prussia and would provide a "one-seat" ride to King of Prussia from either the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby or the Norristown Transportation Center.

"SEPTA is pleased to have reached this critical milestone in the process and appreciates the FTA's guidance," said SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel. "We are committed to continuing to be good partners in the community as we work to enhance transportation options that make the entire region more livable and competitive."

SEPTA says the proposed NHSL extension will provide a more frequent, more reliable transit option between Center City and Norristown, including to the King of Prussia Mall and adjacent employment centers. SEPTA explains that improved transit service will increase regional mobility, provide an alternative to auto travel in the area to help reduce congestion and support development of multimodal transportation options.

SEPTA is exploring two design options within the recommended Locally Preferred Alternative in an effort to minimize impacts to the community, including a PA Turnpike North/Southside Option crossing over U.S. 202, which provides separation between KOP Rail structures and neighborhoods to the north and south.

The Draft EIS can be found on the King of Prussia Rail website and the public will have the opportunity to comment on the document online through Dec. 4, 2017, and at public hearings and information sessions.

SEPTA anticipates issuance of the Final EIS in 2019 following review of all comments received as part of the DEIS.