Denver sees G Line testing begin

Commuter rail trains will begin moving along the corridor from Wheat Ridge through Arvada and into unincorporated Adams County. The initial phase of testing on the G Line will be limited with only a few test trains running during weekdays, but the number of trains and frequency will increase as testing progresses toward the fully published G Line schedule. Testing could take up to 90 days to complete.

"We are excited to begin testing along the G Line. Authorization to perform testing on the G Line is evidence of the dedication RTD and DTP have in working with the regulatory agencies to ensure a safe system for our riders," RTD General Manager and CEO Dave Genova said. "Safety is RTD's top priority, and it is important for the public to be aware and exercise caution when walking, biking or driving near the commuter rail alignment."

The current testing process is focused on communication systems, signaling systems and the communication of traffic and rail signals at railroad crossings. While these systems are tested, railroad or at-grade crossings along the alignment are subject to closures. Those who attempt to by--pass the gate arms and enter the testing area are at risk for serious injury or death and are illegally trespassing.