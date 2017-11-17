Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx issue RFQ for Milton Corridor

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have issued a Request for Qualifications for design, build and finance work on the Milton Corridor project.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for design, build and finance work on the Milton Corridor project .

The RFQ is the first phase of the procurement process to choose a team to produce the project. IO and Metrolinx said they will evaluate submissions to prequalify project teams with the relevant design and construction experience.

"Customers at Milton and Meadowvale GO stations will get new station buildings, an exciting change as we make it easier to get to our stations with more parking, better bus/train connections, improved cycling and better pedestrian access," said Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx. "This is all part of our huge construction programme to expand GO Transit and to make using transit as better and easier."

Infrastructure Ontario's Alternative Financing and Procurement (AFP) model will support the project's delivery model, transfering risks associated with design, construction and financing of the project to the private sector.

"We're pleased that Infrastructure Ontario's proven AFP model will help deliver a number of important projects for GO Transit expansion, including the Milton Corridor project," said Infrastructure Ontario President and CEO Ehren Cory.

The project entails expanding the Milton GO Station, redeveloping of Meadowvale GO Station and the addition of a new Stations Operations West Facility.

The project is part of a system-wide plan to improve GO Transit service, including facilitating the delivery of GO Regional Express Rail (RER) by 2024-2025.

The RFQ outlines the scope of work required, which includes building a new station, redesigning parking lot layouts, as well as configuring the bus loop and passenger pick-up and drop-off locations.

Interested parties will also be tasked with creating accessible connections to train and bus platforms and upgrading the existing platform and infrastructure to support the future layover of trains.

The parking lot will also need to be updated, with additional parking spaces added. The creation of improved pedestrian connections and bicycle storage is on the to-do list, as well.

The Meadowvale GO Station will also require a new station building and redesigned parking spaces, bus loops and passenger pick-up and drop off areas.

Officials seek the creation of accessible connections to train and bus platforms at the Meadowvale station, in addition to the repair and replacement of damaged catch basins and storm sewer lines.

The Meadowvale GO Station will need an upgraded parking lot, pedestrian connection points and bicycle storage.

Work on the Station Operations West Facility is expected to entail the partial demolition and renovation of a vacant office and warehouse facility to accommodate the future office, warehouse and parking needs for GO operations, officials said. A new secured fleet vehicle parking lot is needed, as well.

Qualifying teams will be invited to respond to a request for proposals in 2018, officials said. Interested companies will need to register here to download the RFQ.