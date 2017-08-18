IO, Metrolinx issue RFP, RFQ for two Ontario transit projects

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx are moving forward with the procurement process for the Hurontario Light Rail Transit project and Davenport Diamond Rail Grade Separation project.

IO and Metrolinx issued a Request for Proposals to three teams it shortlisted in June to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the Hurontario Light Rail Transit project. The teams are Hurontario Light Rail Connection Partners, Mobilinx and Trillium Transit Partners.

The project includes approximately 20 km (12.4 miles) of new dedicated rapid transit between the Port Credit GO Station in Mississauga to the Gateway Terminal at Steeles Avenue in Brampton. The line will include 22 stops with connections to GO Transit's Milton and Lakeshore West rail lines, Mississauga MiWay, Brampton Transit, Brampton Züm and the Mississauga Transitway. Additionally, the team awarded the contract will also need to construct a maintenance and storage facility for the light-rail vehicles at Highway 407.

Upon evaluating the proposals received, IO and Metrolinx expect to award the contract in 2018.

In other project news, IO and Metrolinx are taking the first steps of the procurement process for the Davenport Diamond Rail Grade Separation project by issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ).

This project is part of Metrolinx's work associated with the GO Regional Express Rail (RER) program. The RFQ outlines the work required at the Davenport Diamond, located in Toronto along the Barrie Rail Corridor. To accommodate the planned expansion of GO Transit rail services, the scope of work includes:

construction of a grade separation structure between the north/south GO Rail corridor and east/west CP Rail corridor to minimize delays to GO service

implementation of a pedestrian underpass to restore east/west connection at Paton Road

erection of retaining walls forming the approaches of the grade separation structure, topped with noise barrier walls and superimposed cladding to minimize impacts on the community

construction of a rail guideway offset within the corridor during construction to accommodate a temporary diversion track and a temporary rail diamond

modification of an existing at-grade road crossing at Wallace Avenue to become a road under rail grade separation

public realm enhancements, including artwork on the structure cladding and new pedestrian and cyclist routes

provisions for future electrification implemented within upgraded rail infrastructure to accommodate future electrified GO train service

IO and Metrolinx will evaluate submissions to prequalify project teams, which will then be invited to respond to a request for proposals early in 2018.