IO, Metrolinx issue RFQ for Lakeshore East expansion

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for interested parties to build and finance the Lakeshore East - Central Corridor Expansion project.

The infrastructure upgrades are required to accommodate the planned expansion of GO Transit rail service on the Lakeshore East line. The scope of work includes two grade separations; track and grading work and all supporting infrastructure, including retaining walls.

"The Lakeshore East - Central Corridor Expansion project is an important component to help deliver the Regional Express Rail (RER) program. IO looks forward to reviewing the submissions by the market for this AFP project," said IO President and CEO Ehren Cory.

The project is part of Metrolinx's planned expansion of GO Transit rail service in support of GO RER, which aims to provide faster, more frequent and more convenient transit service across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), including electrification of core segments of the GO rail network by 2024-25.

The RFQ is the first step in the procurement process to select a team to deliver the project. IO and Metrolinx will evaluate submissions to prequalify project teams with the relevant construction experience. Teams that qualify will be invited to respond to a request for proposals early next year.