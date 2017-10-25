MBTA Green Line Extension project receives cost guarantee from two teams

Two of the three teams shortlisted for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Green Line Extension (GLX) Project have said they can product the project at or under the $1.319-billion Affordability Limit.

The design-build teams issued the certifications as part of the final Request for Proposals process and MBTA says it allows the project to continue into its next phase.

"Certification of two of the short-listed design-build teams is a significant achievement toward extending the Green Line into Somerville and Medford," said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. "Certification of the project's affordability ensures the project proposals are competitive, and that it can be built out with the established budget, and brings the vision of Green Line service one major step forward for our customers."

MBTA explains that in addition to the Affordability Limit, the Final RFP also included a base scope of work and "Additive Options" only to be included in the project scope should teams affirm that the options can be completed within both the project schedule and the Affordability Limit. If a design-build team believes that Additive Options can be included, the firm will propose those Additive Options in the following order as prioritized by the MBTA:

Platform canopies. Additional elevators at select stations. Public art. Additional community connection to the community path located on Chester Street in Somerville. Extension of the community path between East Somerville and Lechmere Stations. Enhanced Vehicle Maintenance Facility in Somerville.

While these certifications have been received by the GLX Project Team, actual pricing and the inclusion of any Additive Options will be known at the time of the public pricing opening, which is currently scheduled for Friday, November 17.

Once complete, the GLX project will offer a one-seat ride from the project corridor to downtown Boston and improve travel times by eliminating the need for bus and rail transfers at Lechmere Station and at Orange and Red Line stations.