MBTA highlights $101M invested in winter resiliency efforts

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is highlighting the $101 million dollars invested in winter preparation and encouraging customers to engage in various communication channels to prepare for upcoming winter commutes.

"In advance of this winter, we're doubling down on our efforts to highlight the key resources that allow us to get the most accurate information about service out to our customers so they can make informed decisions," said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. "While we've proactively made investments in equipment and infrastructure to make the MBTA more resilient, we also want to strengthen the channels of communication we have so our riders know what to expect and can plan ahead."

MBTA offers T-Alerts, social media channels, a transit and commuter rail app and information posted on its website to inform riders of any service issues.

"Building on the experience and investments over the past three years, the MBTA has made major progress in our infrastructure," said Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville. "In the weeks to come, we'll continue our multi-faceted approach to snow preparations, from trimming trees along the Green Line corridors, to installing new rail, expanding snow clearing and snow removal contracts, performing upgrades to vehicles and adding additional backup power equipment."

Since the winter of 2015, the MBTA says it has upgraded track and signal infrastructure, invested in snow-fighting equipment and stocked up on replacement parts for vehicles, making more than $101 million in investments in winter resiliency. On commuter rail, Keolis and the MBTA have focused on improving switch function during the past two years by adding propane heaters and covers to existing infrastructure on the network. MBTA says this improvement helps to reduce the risk of switch failure due to ice and snow build up.