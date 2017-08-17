Metra names Derwinski as executive director/CEO

James M. Derwinski will take over from Don Orseno, who is retiring at the end of 2017. Derwinski currently oversees the repair, inspection, cleaning and maintenance of nearly 1,200 railcars and locomotives including in-house railcar and locomotive rehabilitation, a contract for locomotive remanufacturing and the installation of Positive Train Control on cab cars and engines. .

"In Jim Derwinski we have an inspirational leader, well known for his effective communications and ability to develop people, thus earning him great respect within Metra. Using his intelligence and skills, Jim has developed processes and procedures that make efficient use of taxpayer dollars," said Metra Board Chairman Norman Carlson. "Prime examples are his department's rolling stock rehabilitation, remanufacturing and maintenance programs that keep our aging cars and locomotives running – helping us to meet our on-time performance goal for 29 months and counting."

"With Jim's background, railroad knowledge and collaborative working relationship with BNSF, Union Pacific and the regulatory agencies, I am confident he will hit the ground running when he takes the helm at Metra in 2018," Orseno said. "I will be pleased to leave the agency under Jim's leadership."

After a six-year stint in the U.S. Navy as an electrician on nuclear submarines, Mr. Derwinski began his railroad career as a locomotive electrician with the Chicago & North Western Railroad in 1993. He joined Metra as an electrician in 1997 and steadily rose through the ranks serving as a foreman, general foreman, shop superintendent, director of systems maintenance, locomotive superintendent, Rock Island division director and Milwaukee division director and then senior director of mechanical operations. He was named chief mechanical officer in September 2013.