Toronto Tunnel Partners selected for GO RER rail tunnel project

A consortium led by EllisDon Capital Inc. and STRABAG Inc. has been selected by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx as the preferred proponent for the Highway 401 Rail Tunnel project.

In addition to leading Toronto Tunnel Partners (TTP), EllisDon Capital and STRABAG will serve as construction managers and financial advisors. TTP includes WSP Canada Inc., Dr. Sauer & Partners and Amec Foster Wheeler for design services. The Request for Qualifications for the project was issued in September 2016 and a Request for Proposals was issued in February 2017. IO and Metrolinx expect to reach financial close in late fall 2017, with construction to begin shortly after.

The scope of work for the project includes construction of a second tunnel under Highway 401/409 to accommodate two tracks, future signaling, communications infrastructure, and replacing footings of retaining walls that support the ramp from eastbound Highway 409 to eastbound Highway 401.

"With this announcement, Metrolinx will begin a new phase of construction by building a second rail tunnel under Highway 401/409. This tunnel will allow for two-way train traffic, enabling more service on the Kitchener GO corridor. This is all part of our plan to connect communities within the [Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area] and improve the customer experience," said Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx.