Valley Metro CEO gets contract extension

The Valley Metro RPTA and Valley Metro Rail Boards have unanimously approved an extension of CEO Scott Smith's employment agreement for two more years.

Smith had previously served as the agency's interim CEO from February 2016 through November 2016 before transitioning to a two-year term as CEO.

"Mr. Smith has demonstrated the ability to manage every aspect of the organization," said Phoenix Councilmember and Valley Metro Rail Vice Chair Thelda Williams. "Under his leadership, Valley Metro has restored fiscal responsibility, increased customer service satisfaction, addressed issues related to safety and security, and increased regional understanding of the importance of transit. Mr. Smith has an open, honest and collaborative management style that gives us confidence in the future of Valley Metro. He offers the leadership this organization needs and we are happy he will continue to lead us into the future."

The extension allows for Smith's employment agreement to continue through November 2020.

"I'm honored and excited to lead Valley Metro into the future," Smith said when he was initially named CEO. "I am passionate about transit because of its power to connect people to their lives and create economic opportunity. I have enjoyed meeting the demands of our Boards and working with a talented Valley Metro staff over the past several months, and look forward to meeting the daily challenges planning, building and operating a world-class transit system."

Smith is a former mayor of Mesa, Ariz., and officials said he would continue guiding the area's transit system in terms of light-rail, regional bus, Dial-a-Ride and vanpool operations. Smith also has prior experience as a private sector CEO, attorney and certified public accountant, officials said.