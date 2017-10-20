Work to begin on 25th Ave. grade separation project

Construction is set to begin on a grade separation project in San Mateo, Calif., that has been a long sought goal of the city and Caltrain.

Work will begin Oct. 23 on Caltrain's 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project, which will bring improved safety for motorists and pedestrians, as well as a reduction in local traffic congestion once complete.

Caltrain, in cooperation with the city of San Mateo, will raise the tracks and slightly lower the road at E. 25th Avenue in San Mateo. On Oct. 23, crews will begin building the bridges and walls necessary for the elevated rail alignment. Caltrain says the grade separation will complete east-west connections at 28th and 31st Avenues and a new, modernized Hillsdale station is scheduled to open in 2019.

The project is estimated to cost $180 million and is being funded by a combination of city, state, high-speed rail authority and San Mateo County Measure A funds.