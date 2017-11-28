WSP awarded project management contract for Phase 2 of BART extension

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (SCVTA) has awarded WSP USA a contract to oversee the second phase of the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) extension to Silicon Valley.

The 16-mile, six-station BART extension from Fremont to Santa Clara is being managed by SCVTA and is set to be implemented throughout multiple phases. Passenger service is scheduled to launch in 2018, officials said.

The first phase of the project will include a 10-mile, two-station extension from Fremont to Milpitas and the Berryessa District in San Jose, for which WSP previously contributed preliminary engineering work.

The second phase will entail a six-mile, four-station extension, including a five-mile tunnel through downtown San Jose. Planning is currently taking place, with a review of project plans and an update to the state and federal environmental documents, according to WSP USA.

As the program manager for the project’s second phase, WSP, in the joint venture, will be tasked with conceptual design, engineering management, contracting strategies, project controls, utilities coordination, constructability reviews, value engineering and the development of procurement documents.

WSP has worked on many previous projects for the BART system, dating back to 1953 when the firm helped to study the Bay Area’s need for rapid transit, WSP explained.

The firm recently completed work as BART’s owner-representative for its Warm Springs extension, which connected BART to Fremont in Alameda County.