FTA awards TEX Rail $499 million grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Dec. 15 a $499.39 million federal grant agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority (FWTA) to build TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport.

The 26.8-mile commuter rail line will serve downtown Fort Worth, the city of Grapevine and DFW Airport. The project will also provide connections to other local transportation services, including the Dallas Area Rapid Transit light-rail system, Amtrak, Trinity Railway Express and the FWTA bus system. FWTA says TEX Rail is expected to open in 2018 with an estimated initial ridership of 9,000 daily transit trips, which is projected to rise to 13,700 by 2035.

“FTA is proud to join our partners in Fort Worth and Tarrant County to bring new transit options to this growing region,” said FTA Acting Administrator Carolyn Flowers. “As the population along the TEX Rail corridor continues to increase in the coming years, this commuter rail line will offer residents a much-needed alternative to sitting in traffic.”

The FTA is committing the funding to the project through its Capital Investment Grant (CIG) Program, and the funds will be provided throughout the course of four years on an annual payment schedule, which will be subject to Congressional approval during the annual appropriations process.

“The Obama Administration is committed to investing in transportation projects like TEX Rail that improve mobility and provide ladders of opportunity for hard-working Americans,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. “The TEX Rail project will give thousands of residents convenient access to employment, education, healthcare and other vital services in one of our nation’s most populated metropolitan areas.”