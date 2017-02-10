Groundbreaking ceremony held for Oklahoma City streetcar project

Work began on the MAPS 3 Oklahoma City Streetcar track line earlier this week, starting construction on the area’s first streetcar network in decades.

The MAPS 3 Modern Streetcar will be called the Oklahoma City Streetcar or OKC Streetcar, and the new system will connect popular destinations in and surrounding downtown Oklahoma City, representatives say.

“The MAPS 3 OKC Streetcar is one of the most ambitious projects in Oklahoma City’s history, and it will forever transform the way we live, shop, work, play, eat and get around downtown and the surrounding districts,” said Mayor Mick Cornett. “We can expect to create memorable public spaces and increased private development like locally-owned shops, restaurants and more housing options.”

Others joined the mayor for the groundbreaking ceremony, including Ward 6 Councilwoman Meg Salyer, Ward 7 Councilman John A. Pettis, Jr., and MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board Chairman Tom McDaniel.

The groundbreaking celebrated a roughly two-year construction and testing process for the tracks in and near downtown Oklahoma City, with OKC Streetcar service set to launch next December.

The current construction phase is set to continue through May, and area residents can stay up to date on the construction process here.