Amtrak’s NY Penn Station renewal work on schedule

A Interlocking at New York Penn Station is one of the most complex interlockings on the Northeast Corridor, serving as the critical sorting mechanism that routes trains entering and exiting the station from the Hudson River tunnels and the Long Island Rail Road’s West Side Yard across 21 tracks.

The so called "Summer of Hell" will end for New York area commuters on Sept. 4 as the Amtrak Infrastructure Renewal program at New York Penn Station remains on schedule with regular operations returning on Sept. 5.

"We thank customers for their patience while we renew the infrastructure at New York Penn Station. We also appreciate the collaboration and support of our commuter partners, New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR)," said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman. "Our engineering forces are making great progress and we look forward to resuming scheduled operations Sept. 5."

To date, Amtrak engineering forces have completed nearly seven of the eight weeks of the summer infrastructure renewal work. This summer's work focused on "A Interlocking," the critical sorting mechanism routing incoming and outgoing trains that enter and exit Penn Station from the Hudson River tunnel LIRR's West Side Yard to the various station tracks and platforms. The work in A interlocking includes total track and switch replacement. This work will improve the reliability of train service through this area in Penn Station.

The resumption of regular schedules Tuesday, Sept. 5, includes all previously announced modified routes at New York Penn station, as well as Empire Service trains, which will be returning to Penn Station for all arrivals and departures.

Amtrak and commuter partners LIRR and NJ Transit committed to modified schedules during the summer so that infrastructure renewal work that address aging infrastructure could be accelerated. Additional work will last through approximately June 2018, with most of it taking place on weekends, resulting in minimal impacts to service or disruptions to customers.