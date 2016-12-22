Illinois to Ohio passenger rail study to begin in January

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will begin an analysis in January 2017 of a proposal to bring passenger rail service between Chicago, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Columbus, Ohio.

Project stakeholders say engaging FRA in the Alternatives Analysis and Public Input process is the first step to establishing a new rail line.

The Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus corridor would provide passenger rail connections to 100 Midwest cities through a regional rail network. Initial plans are for trains to travel at a maximum speed of approximately 75 miles per hour and eventually travel at 110 miles per hour.

"This is the result of years of hard work and dogged determination on the part of many of us," said Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association Spokesperson and Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock. "The return of passenger rail to Fort Wayne will be a huge boost for economic development in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana. It will add momentum to our booming downtown and help revitalize neighborhoods that surround the train station. It is gratifying that the FRA and [Indiana Department of Transportation] see there is an untapped market for rail service in Fort Wayne."

The $350,000 Alternatives Analysis and Public Involvement Process is being funded by cities and businesses along the corridor and it will examine the preliminary engineering, technical analysis, service planning and environmental impacts along the proposed route. FRA will provide technical assistance throughout the study and public input process, which is expected to be completed by late fall 2017. Once the analysis is complete, engineering and design to upgrade the existing tracks can begin, pending funding. Supporters of passenger rail are optimistic limited service could begin by 2020.

A 2013 rail corridor feasibility study concluded that approximately 2.1 million riders would use the Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus route in 2020, with that number growing to more than three million in 2040. The study also estimated that for every $1 of investment, $1.70 would be generated in economic return through job growth and increased property values.

"I'm encouraged by our collective efforts to develop innovative plans to make Fort Wayne a point of destination," said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. "The support from the FRA allows us to begin the process of establishing passenger rail service through Fort Wayne, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. By working together, we're committed to making a meaningful difference by bringing more transportation options and economic development opportunities to our region."