TxDOT continues to explore Oklahoma-South Texas passenger rail options

A new study has deemed passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and South Texas to be feasible, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

TxDOT and its partners will continue to explore options for the proposed route, which is part of the $7-million Texas-Oklahoma Passenger Rail Study. The study covers an 850-mile corridor broken into three segments going from Oklahoma City to Dallas-Fort Worth; Dallas-Fort Worth to San Antonio; and San Antonio to South Texas.

The latest phase of the study determined passenger rail service up to 220 mph between Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio is feasible. It also determined passenger rail service from San Antonio through Laredo to Monterrey, Mexico could be feasible. The study also revealed the possibility of having passenger rail service up to 125 mph from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley and improved Amtrak-type service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Oklahoma City.

TxDOT says the next step would be a project-level environmental study to determine actual routes and environmental impacts of the service before construction and start of service.

"The advancement of this study is a positive step forward," said Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III. "The study provides a foundation upon which the private sector, local stakeholders and our federal partners can consider opportunities to work together to potentially advance this project. As the population of Texas continues to grow, we will to continue to work with various partners to explore all opportunities to keep Texans moving. Options such as passenger rail service may be one way to keep up with growing demand."